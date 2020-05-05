Chester Development Review Board hearing for May 11

The Chester Development Review Board will meet by a Zoom conference at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 11, Town of Chester, preceded by a site visit at 5:15 p.m. at 31 Palmer Road at Route 103 North.

Zoom information will be posted on the Chester website homepage as the time nears.

Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the April 13th meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Goodrich Preliminary Plat / Minor Subdivision application (# 551)

5) Deliberative session to review previous or current matters.