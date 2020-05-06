Andover Select Board agenda for May 11, 2020
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday May 11, 2020. You may attend the meeting via Zoom at : https://zoom.us/join The meeting ID is 811-1769-5540 and the password is 373044 To call in dial 1 929 436 2866. Below is the agenda
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the April 27th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Liquor License Renewal – Rowells Inn
6. Old Business:
A. Lovejoy Brook Farm
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
B. Excess Weight Permits
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 05/25/2020, 6:30 p.m.
