Obituary: Deanna Alexander, 51, of Londonderry

Deanna May (Quelch) Alexander, 51, of Londonderry, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family and friends.

Deanna was born on April 11, 1969 in Springfield to Gordon and Viola (Paul) Quelch, one of eight daughters. She attended schools in Springfield and graduated in 1987.

In 1988, Deanna graduated from New England School of Hair Design and, in 2000, she married John Alexander. But they have been partners in life for 25 years.

Deanna lived in Londonderry, where she was a much loved and respected member of her community. For many years, she owned and operated Main Street Hare Salon.

Her dear friends say, “She took care of so many in our community, not only as their hairdresser, but as a friend. She made house calls for sick and elderly clients. She genuinely cared and made time for everyone.”

Deanna had amazing friends because she was an amazing friend. She looked forward to her annual girls’ trip to tropical islands with the “Fab 5,” and enjoyed early morning runs with friends and with her beloved chocolate lab, Simone.

Deanna will be remembered by all who knew her as generous, loving and nurturing. She gave with all of her heart. She remembered all the special times in people’s lives and was always there to celebrate special moments and events, both big and small. She was always up for an adventure and loved paddle boarding, kayaking, biking, hiking and running.

Deanna was truly an amazing nana. She adored her grandson, Jack, from the moment he was born. She spent endless hours playing, reading, baking, snuggling and engrossed in adventures with him. She looked so forward to the birth of her new granddaughter, Quinn. She was there for her birth and spent her last precious few months snuggling and cuddling her.

Deanna is preceded in death by her father, Gordon, and her mother, Viola. She is survived by her husband, John Alexander of Londonderry, and by stepson Justin Alexander, daughter-in-law Leanne (Gurney) Alexander and treasured grandchildren Jack and Quinn.

She is also survived by sisters Tammy and her husband Randy Gould; Sheila Quelch; Sharon and her husband Douglas Snide; Robin Stankevich; Doreen Aldrich; Kimberly and her husband Eugene Lamoureaux; and Melinda and her husband Keith Cyr. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Deanna loved all of her siblings but had a special bond with Melinda and Doreen. They had “hot tub Fridays” and many other special times together over the years.

Deanna’s family and friends would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her cherished physician, Dr. Roger Fox, all of the doctors and nurses that cared for her over the past three months and to Candy Aiken, RN of Bayada, who went above and beyond to provide care to Deanna and her family in her final days.

There will be a private burial and a remembrance of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit this Shea Funeral Homes website.