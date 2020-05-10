To the editor: Erskines announce impending closure of iconic grain store
May 10, 2020
We are writing to inform everyone of our decision to close Erskine’s. This has been coming for a while now with the decline in storefront retail businesses and the state of repair of our old building, furnace, etc.
That is the easy part of our decision. The folks like you who have made our business possible over all these years is the harder part of our decision. You have all been so loyal and caring and friends to us. That is the real challenging part, something we do not take lightly or for granted. We want to thank each and every one of you for making the grain store work all these years.
During the Covid-19 lockdown, we will do business on a zero-contact basis.We will continue with a limited opening while we still have product. Call in your orders Mondays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. We will put your order on the dock Tuesdays and Thursdays. We are planning to stay open like this for a few months.
My grandfather, Richard Bedford Erskine, started working in this building in 1939 for Park & Pollard Feeds. In 1952, he started his own grain store near the old Yosemite Fire House. Around 1962-63 he came back and bought this building.
Then in 1975, my father, Robert Webb Erskine, after serving two tours in Vietnam and retiring from Special Forces as a master sergeant, bought the store.
After serving in the Army and attending college, I came back to the store in 1992, then purchased it from Dad in 1998. I tried to maintain the old fashioned feel throughout my time.
I know it means the end of a legacy. For that I am saddened.
We had a good run.
We will miss you all and wish you only the best in your lives. Stay safe.
Michael and Catherine Erskine
Chester
Thank you, Mike, to you and your crew for the recent years. My fond memories go back to the early ’70s when I used to get pickup truck loads of 100 lb. bags of grain from Dick Erskine for Landmanâ€™s store in So. Londonderry. Wishing you all the best!
And the hits keep coming…a tremendous loss, to the people who loved this wonderful store and esp to the town of Chester.
Am having trouble imagining you all not there.
Thank you for the years.
We will truly miss you and the crew at the store, and your great selection of products. Truly a Chester icon, a real asset to the town. Thanks for making Chester a better place to live for all these years, and best of luck to you in the future.
Wow. So sorry to hear. I didn’t have much occasion to avail myself of your store, but when I did I knew I could always count on advice that was worth listening to, and always served with a smile. Will miss you Mike and John.
Such sad news but a break well deserved. Such fond memories of coming there when little with my grandfather, Dad or Uncle and now as an adult working my own bit of land. You and John and your staff are the living encyclopedia of all things agricultural. For Steve and I you are always our go to for things unknown and you have never steered us wrong. Thank you for all you have done for us thru the years. We will miss you.
So very sorry to hear youâ€™re leaving..although I didnâ€™t frequent your store a lot, you always were helpful with needed items. You will be missed! You didnâ€™t mention anything about it, but my Dad worked there, in that building, under Worthmore Feeds, in the early ’60s, remember crawling around on the bags of grain! God bless!
This is very sad news for all the people who shop there and for the Town of Chester. We will miss you all and wish you well for the future
Erskine’s has been SO much more than just a feed store; it truly has been everything a small locally owned business should be, offering levels of service, help and compassion not found in any big box chain store. Thank you Mike for all you have done to serve the community.
Sorry to hear this. My.dad sold Dick Erskine the building by the fire station in 1953. I fondly remember several summers being allowed to go on deliveries with Bob Rounds where I learned what work was all about. Best of luck in your future endeavors.
Sad to hear this! Thank you for serving our community for so many years. Many memories of coming in as a kid with my Dad for various projects.
Sorry to hear this. My dad sold Dick Erskine the building by the fire station in 1953. I fondly remember several summers when I was allowed to go on deliveries with Bob Rounds. Progress and sign of the times are not always a good thing. Good luck.
Thank you for being a rock for all of my yard adventures. Chickens, gardens, fences, you patiently answered my redundant questions each season with a friendly smile. Heart of Chester, you will be so missed!
Your store will be hugely missed!! Thank you for all the years of horse feed and wonderful help and information. Thereâ€™s nothing quite like a small town feed store.
I am devastated one of my favorite places and people. Thank you for many happy transactions and grab sessions
I’m at a loss for words. This is sad news, indeed.
Very sad to hear it. Will miss it. Loved the old style feel. My dad worked part time for your grandfather unloading rail cars of grain, way back when. Good luck to you all.
I have loved going to Erskine Feed store for years. It was such a wonderful place and I loved buying grain,etc. there. It is very sad to have it close but I wish good luck and stay safe and healthy to the owners!
So very sad. Erskines is one of my favorite stores. You have everything. You helped make Chester a very special place.
Michael, I am sorry to hear this. It was lovely that you kept things the same. My parents used to love to come in and see you. Enjoy your retirement my old friend. Mary
Iâ€™m so saddened by this. Yes this is the end of a era. I hope your future is all you want it to be.
Harriette
This town wonâ€™t be the same without you guys. Thanks for helping my landing in Chester be a better one than if I never stepped through your door.
This is the saddest news yet. Will miss all of you.