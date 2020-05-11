Chester Chatter: Seizing the day with Abe Lincoln
Ruthie Douglas | May 11, 2020 | Comments 0
By Ruthie Douglas
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
I loved this assignment. I had dyslexia and my mother didn’t speak English until she was 8 years old. And my trouble with the English language shows to this day.
So the day came for me to do the presentation to my class. I opened my talk with an early view of a young Lincoln in Kentucky, living in a log cabin and going to school in a one-room school house. I told of the incident where young Abe was seized by the collar and shaken up by a teacher for some misbehavior.
Suddenly my classroom was aroar with laughter. I was surprised. But then I realized I had pronounced “seized” as “sized.” I marched to my seat, sat down and threw the report to the floor.
That was it. My teacher could not get me to continue and I lost my mark of A+.
News and notes from here and thereDid you remember your mother on her day? She would have loved to have heard from you!
It will be hard to say goodbye to store keeper Lonnie Lisai of Lisai’s Chester Market. For the past years, Lonnie has kept us, his customers and his friends, happy, stocking the foods and other supplies that we wanted. Lonnie was generous with helping with various fund-raisers throughout the community. He also hired and mentored lots of teens who he took under his wing. I will greatly miss laughing over a joke with Lonnie. Lonnie, the townspeople say, “Goodbye and please enjoy your retirement.”
Did you see the Super Moon recently? It gives me hope.
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
