GNAT-TV offering video messaging help
Press release | May 11, 2020 | Comments 0
GNAT-TVÂ — Greater Northshire Access Television — located in Sunderland is offering a virtual studio for viewers to create a 1-minute video announcement. Viewers can also send GNAT-TV high-resolution photos and record a voice over. You bring the message, and GNAT-TV does the production.
It’s a fun and free way to get information out to the communities served by GNAT. The program is open to individuals, nonprofits, town governments and community groups promoting noncommercial community-wide events, activities and information throughout the viewership reach including Londonderry and Weston.
Video Announcement Day will be held on Tuesday, May 19 via Zoom, with 30-minute appointments for each video announcement. Other dates are available by request. To schedule an appointment, e-mail mark@gnat-tv.org. If you have finished Video Announcements for air, please send them to programs@gnat-tv.org.
Video Announcement Day is supported by Heritage Family Credit Union.
