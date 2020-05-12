May 12, 2020: Erskines announce closing of iconic grain store.
College News

May 12, 2020

Owen Nied of Chester has received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass. As part of the college’s study abroad program, Owen studied music in London and filmmaking in Paris and was selected by the Hampshire College Global Education Office to be a Study Abroad Ambassador, counseling new students on opportunities for academic studies in Europe.

While at Hampshire College, Owen formed the jazz-influenced indie rock band Cats in the Limelight, which performs throughout New York and New England. He also wrote and directed the independent film “Chosen Family” that explores the significance and lasting impacts of friendships. Owen intends to continue working on multiple solo and collaborative music and film projects and exploring options for attending graduate school in London.

Brandy Riendeau of Springfield graduated with a/an RRT Respiratory Care BS from Boise State University in Idaho on May 9. Riendeau was among nearly 2,800 students eligible for degrees. Boise State celebrated their achievements with the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on May 9. Watch the full commencement ceremony, along with shout-out videos from students and faculty, by clicking here.
