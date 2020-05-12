College News

Owen Nied of Chester has received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass. As part of the college’s study abroad program, Owen studied music in London and filmmaking in Paris and was selected by the Hampshire College Global Education Office to be a Study Abroad Ambassador, counseling new students on opportunities for academic studies in Europe.

While at Hampshire College, Owen formed the jazz-influenced indie rock band Cats in the Limelight, which performs throughout New York and New England. He also wrote and directed the independent film “Chosen Family” that explores the significance and lasting impacts of friendships. Owen intends to continue working on multiple solo and collaborative music and film projects and exploring options for attending graduate school in London.