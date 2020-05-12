To the editor: Chester/GM Alumni Association cancels parade
Cynthia Prairie | May 12, 2020 | Comments 0
Unfortunately we have decided to cancel this years Chester High/Green Mountain Union High Alumni Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
Due to various circumstances related to the coronavirus shutdown, we can’t plan a future date at this time. We are hoping to have an alumni event of some type this fall but it’s much too soon to have any details.
We were hoping we could postpone, but things are just dragging out too long. To the community and the alumni of Chester /GMUHS our hearts go out to the people that enjoy this parade so much. We will just have to make it even bigger and better next year. Please stay safe.
