TRSU board special meeting for May 13
Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold a special meeting from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13 by Zoom. Access Zoom by clicking here or dialing 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Recommendation for Hire……………………………………………………………………. Action
XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. June 04, 2020 – via Zoom
XIV. ADJOURNMENT:………….………….………………………………………………………….…Action
