Asymptomatic Vermonters can get Covid-19 test

V

ermont state health officials have announced that Vermonters who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 can be tested for the virus at one of the pop-up testing sites around the state.

Eleven sites are currently scheduled to collect specimens from asymptomatic Vermonters, health-care workers, first responders (EMS, fire, and law enforcement), child-care providers currently serving essential workers and people returning to Vermont – such as college students, people who winter out of state and second home owners.

The sites are led by health department teams, with support from EMS units and members of the Vermont National Guard.

Make an appointment online for the site near you by clicking here.

Pop up Covid-19 Testing Sites All clinics operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14 — Brattleboro ─ Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road.

— Brattleboro ─ Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road. Saturday, May 16 — White River Junction ─ Upper Valley Aquatic Center, 100 Arboretum Lane, and Colchester ─ Vermont Public Health Laboratory, 359 S. Park Drive.

— White River Junction ─ Upper Valley Aquatic Center, 100 Arboretum Lane, and Colchester ─ Vermont Public Health Laboratory, 359 S. Park Drive. Monday, May 18 — Rutland ─ Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road.

— Rutland ─ Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road. Tuesday, May 19 — Barre ─ Barre Memorial Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill.

— Barre ─ Barre Memorial Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill. Wednesday, May 20 — Middlebury ─ American Legion Post 27-49, 49 Wilson Road, and St. Albans ─ Collins Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Road.

— Middlebury ─ American Legion Post 27-49, 49 Wilson Road, and St. Albans ─ Collins Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Road. Thursday, May 21 — Newport ─ North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave.

— Newport ─ North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave. Friday, May 22 — Springfield ─ (location to be confirmed) and

Morrisville ─ Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park, Morristown.

Springfield ─ (location to be confirmed) and Morrisville ─ Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park, Morristown. Saturday, May 23 — St. Johnsbury ─ Lyndon Town School, 2591 Lily Pond Road, Lyndonville.

Vermonters with symptoms – no matter how mild – should contact their health-care provider to get referred to a nearby testing site.

People who do not have a health-care provider can call 2-1-1 to be connected with a local community or hospital-connected clinic for referral to a test site.

For up-to-date Vermont state information and guidance for staying healthy and preventing the spread of Covid-19 click here.