St. Luke’s Plant Sale set for end of May

The annual St. Luke’s  Episcopal Church Plant Sale will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 29-May 31 on the side lawn of the church, 313 Main St. in Chester.

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 29 and May 30, and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.  If any plants are left at the end of the weekend, the sale will continue on the following weekend.

Patrons are asked to observe accepted Covid-19 protocols including wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart and following other recommended guidelines for safety.

Available for purchase will be varieties of iris, hosta, daylilies (including ever-blooming Stella de Oro and lighter yellow Happy Returns), perennial geraniums, grasses, ferns, lamb’s ear, Shasta daisy, black-eyed Susan, hens and chicks, sedum Autumn Joy, coral bells, Baptisia, Chinese astilbe, lady’s mantle, raspberries, many kinds of herbs, some shrubs and much more, all at very good prices.

You’ll also find earthenware and other decorated pots, gardener’s log notebooks, hand-crafted watercolor notecards, homemade jams and preserves, and seasonal produce, such as  rhubarb.

Contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net with questions.

