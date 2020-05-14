Bromley site of food distribution on May 19

F

rom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, the Vermont Foodbank and the Vermont National Guard, with the assistance of several corporations, will be distributing food boxes at the Bromley Mountain parking lot on Route 11 in Peru. This is part of a food distribution effort that will occur in the state in the next two weeks.

Each family can pick up:

2 gallons milk

Butter and cheese from Cabot

A box of 15-25 pounds fresh vegetables

10 pounds frozen chicken

10 pounds frozen chicken patties

1 case of shelf stable box meals for each family member

If you have any questions, call Londonderry Emergency Management at 802-548-8246

If you or someone you know needs this distribution but is unable to get to Bromley for pickup, call the above number to make arrangements.