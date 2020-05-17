Chester Select Board agenda for May 20

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20 via Zoom.

To observe or join in: https://zoom.us/join; Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210 and Password: 753782 or simply click here.

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the May 6, 2020 Selectboard Meeting and May 8, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business/Last Meeting

4. Covid-19 UPDATE

5. Emergency Services Building Landscaping Plan Presentation; Scott Wunderle

6. Jeffrey Barn Discussion; Ron Patch

7. Picnic Tables on The Green; Scott Blair & Jason Tostrup

8. Loan Documents for Cruiser

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn