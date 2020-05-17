Londonderry Select Board agenda for May 18

The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, May 18.

To attend the meeting remotely: Via web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88436252423 (Meeting ID: 884 3625 2423); Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 884 3625 2423); It is strongly recommended that potential participants familiarize themselves with Zoom software (https://zoom.us/) prior to the meeting as the board will not dedicate time to educating the public in its use.

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of May 4, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business

a. Emergency Management Director – Covid-19 response updates

b. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management

a. Updates

b. Electronics collection event – May 30

c. Consider reopening the take-it-or-leave-it service and acceptance of returnables

9. Roads and Bridges

a. Updates

b. Discuss VT Route 11 paving project and long-term traffic safety

c. Review proposed scope of work for FY2021 paving

d. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits [23 V.S.A. §1400a]

10. Old Business

a. PUBLIC HEARING – Zoning Bylaw amendment – Section 402 [24 V.S.A. §§ 4444 & 4442(a)

b. Adopt Zoning Bylaw amendment – Section 402 [24 V.S.A. § 4442(c)(1)

c. Discuss Town Office Planning Project

d. Appoint Town Constable [17 V.S.A. §2646(7) & 24 V.S.A. §963(a)]

11. New Business

a. Itinerant Vendor Permit Application – West River Farmers market

12. Adjourn