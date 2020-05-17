Police seek info in Grafton ATV theft

May 17, 2020: Hance seeks savings in Chester town budget.
A photo of the ATV provided by Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police are seeking the public’s help in investigating the theft of an ATV this on Saturday morning.

According to a press release, yesterday morning the VSP received a report of an ATV stolen from a home on Richards Road in Grafton. The vehicle is described as a red Honda 400 EX sport. It appears to have been stolen between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked call Trooper Corrao at the Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600. You can also call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355. Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using a mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES (274687) and share the tip you have about a crime

