Troopers look for suspect in mask-related assault
Shawn Cunningham | May 17, 2020 | Comments 1
By Shawn Cunningham
An altercation over wearing masks has resulted in the Vermont State Police searching for a man accused of assault.
According to a VSP press release, on Sunday just after 2 p.m., Police were notified of a fight in progress at the Jiffy Mart at 301 Vermont Route 131 in Weathersfield. T
According to police scanner traffic, a store cashier called 911 to report the fight which was over the wearing of masks. The press release listed Charles Gordon, 58 of White River Junction, as the victim of simple assault.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Marina Pacilio at the Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600.
Wow – that is all I can say. Is wearing a mask to protect others that much of an imposition that we need to fight about it?