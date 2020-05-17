Troopers look for suspect in mask-related assault

By Shawn Cunningham

An altercation over wearing masks has resulted in the Vermont State Police searching for a man accused of assault.

According to a VSP press release, on Sunday just after 2 p.m., Police were notified of a fight in progress at the Jiffy Mart at 301 Vermont Route 131 in Weathersfield. T roopers from the Westminster barracks responded to the location but before they arrived, a man wearing a neon green sweatshirt left the Jiffy Mart in a late model, silver, Toyota pick-up truck with New Hampshire plates.

According to police scanner traffic, a store cashier called 911 to report the fight which was over the wearing of masks. The press release listed Charles Gordon, 58 of White River Junction, as the victim of simple assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Marina Pacilio at the Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600.