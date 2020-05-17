Cavendish, Winhall libraries offering safe pickup

Cavendish-Fletcher Library

to begin lobby circulation

C

573 Main St. in Proctorsville,

avendish-Fletcher Community Library,will begin lobby circulation as of Tuesday, May 19, the library recently announced.

Patrons may call, text or email the library to request books, audio books and movies. Items may be picked up in the lobby between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Patrons may also come to the lobby and browse the “Look Book” of new titles and check them out in person.

Please follow common-sense safety guidelines: Wear a mask, sanitize your hands and maintain social distancing.

At this time, all catalogued library materials can be returned via the drop box. All incoming and outgoing items will be sanitized following guidelines of the Department of Libraries and the Centers for Disease Control.

Enhanced online offerings and free Wi-Fi will be continued for the foreseeable future.

Winhall Memorial Library to offer outdoor pickup

The Winhall Memorial Library, 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville, will begin offering outdoor pickup of books, audiobooks and movies starting Tuesday, May 19, as part of current Covid-19 precautions and safety recommendations.

Because of the changing nature of the crisis, this schedule and information are subject to change or cancellation with little or no notice.

To request material, call 802-297-9741 or email winhalllibrary@comcast.net with your order.

Requests can be by title, author or genre. And you should also request a few extra, because your first choices may not be available. Check the library’s online catalog by clicking here. To find new titles at the library, click here.

You must leave your name and phone number, and you will be contacted about a pickup date. Pickups will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. Please be patient; only one staff member is on duty.

Items will be packed in a bag with your name written on it and placed on a table outside the library. Materials not retrieved during the assigned pickup time will be returned into circulation.

Simply drop your returns in the book return slot and pick up your package. All returned items will be put into “quarantine” for 10 days. Before they are shelved, plastic covers will be cleaned with disinfectant.