TRSU boards search for savings amid Covid crisis

GMUSD School Board agenda for May 21

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors will meet via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 for its regular meeting.

To access via Zoom click here or call 646-876-9923

Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. April 28, 2020 Special Meeting
b. May 07, 2020 Special Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. COMMUNICATIONS:
a. Student Representatives’ Comments
b. Board Member Comments

VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
a. Superintendent’s Report

VII. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Sabbatical Request

VIII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Recommendation for Hire
b. Options for Fiscal Year 20-21 Budget
c. Schedule the Next Finance Committee Meeting

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

X. NEXT MEETING DATES:
a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: June 18 , 2020 via Zoom

XI. ADJOURNMENT

