GMUSD School Board agenda for May 21
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors will meet via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 for its regular meeting.
To access via Zoom click here or call 646-876-9923
Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. April 28, 2020 Special Meeting
b. May 07, 2020 Special Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. COMMUNICATIONS:
a. Student Representatives’ Comments
b. Board Member Comments
VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
a. Superintendent’s Report
VII. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Sabbatical Request
VIII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Recommendation for Hire
b. Options for Fiscal Year 20-21 Budget
c. Schedule the Next Finance Committee Meeting
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
X. NEXT MEETING DATES:
a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: June 18 , 2020 via Zoom
XI. ADJOURNMENT
