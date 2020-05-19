Andover Select Board agenda for May 25

May 19, 2020: Hance seeks savings in Chester town budget.
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25.  To join the meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join; Meeting ID: 869-021-5007; Password: 146374. To call in:  +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the May 11th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:
A. Grand List update
B. Local Emergency Management Plan Adoption
C. Windsor County Sheriff contract renewal for FY 20/21

6. Old Business:
A. Lovejoy Brook Farm

7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
B. Excess Weight Permits

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

** Financial Orders to be reviewed individually at the Andover Town Office before the next meeting
Next Select Board Meeting, 06/08/2020, 6:30 p.m.

