Andover Select Board agenda for May 25
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25. To join the meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join; Meeting ID: 869-021-5007; Password: 146374. To call in: +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the May 11th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Grand List update
B. Local Emergency Management Plan Adoption
C. Windsor County Sheriff contract renewal for FY 20/21
6. Old Business:
A. Lovejoy Brook Farm
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
B. Excess Weight Permits
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
** Financial Orders to be reviewed individually at the Andover Town Office before the next meeting
Next Select Board Meeting, 06/08/2020, 6:30 p.m.
