Andover Select Board agenda for May 25

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25. To join the meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join; Meeting ID: 869-021-5007; Password: 146374. To call in: +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the May 11th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Grand List update

B. Local Emergency Management Plan Adoption

C. Windsor County Sheriff contract renewal for FY 20/21

6. Old Business:

A. Lovejoy Brook Farm

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

B. Excess Weight Permits

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

** Financial Orders to be reviewed individually at the Andover Town Office before the next meeting

Next Select Board Meeting, 06/08/2020, 6:30 p.m.