GNAT-TV offers businesses video re-opening announcements

NAT-TV is offering local businesses the opportunity to film a one-minute message to update the community about reopening, what people should expect, where the community should look for updates and any other details the community should know.

GNAT-TV serves Arlington, Dorset, Londonderry, Manchester, Peru, Rupert, Sandgate, Stratton, Sunderland, Weston and Winhall.

Local Business Video Announcement Day will be held Wednesday, May 27 via Zoom with 30-minute appointments for each video announcement. If you can’t make this date, you may schedule when convenient for you. You may also send in completed video updates to programs@gnat-tv.org.

In addition to GNAT-TV’s cable channels, your videos are shared with thousands of viewers via GNAT-TV’s distribution networks including: gnat-tv.org, YouTube channel: gnataccess, Roku, Apple TV and GNAT-TV’s social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

To schedule a Zoom video announcement appointment, email mark@gnat-tv.org. If you have finished video announcements for air please send them to programs@gnat-tv.org Video Announcement Day is supported by Heritage Family Credit Union.