Chester Planning Commission agenda for May 25

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its meeting via Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 25. To join in the meeting by Zoom click here. Meeting ID: ​893 5396 0002 or by clicking here. Below is its agenda.

1. Review minutes from the May 4, 2020 meeting

2. Citizens Comments

3. Progress report from Cheryl Joy Lipton on wildlife map.

4. Proposed road and driveway standards for new bylaws

5. Discuss table 4-01 of new bylaws and materials distribute by our Zoning Administrator as a map for evaluating permit applications.

6. Set date for next meeting.

Materials in packet:

Research from Naomi Johnson on roads and driveways

Proposed road and driveway bylaws

Materials distributed to applicants by our Zoning Administrator

B71 Road Standard,

Have on hand:

Proposed bylaws

Current bylaws