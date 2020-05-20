College News

Hannah Sheere of Chester received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Health, with a minor in Psychology, from Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Over the course of her junior and senior semesters, Hannah maintained the grades required to earn her the honor of being named to the Dean’s List. As an intern with the Newport County Prevention Coalition, she focused on youth e-cigarette use and health-based programs. Her thesis emphasized the importance of community engagement in the success of such projects. Her family is very proud of her and is excited to see what comes next!

William Baker of Londonderry, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2020, has earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Colgate is located in Hamilton, N.Y. Baker is a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the fall 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Makailey Howarth of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for spring 2020 at Colby-Sawyer College of New London, N.H. Howarth majors in nursing and is a member of the class of 2023. To qualify for the Dean’s List students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham Saturday, May 16, 2020, during a virtual celebration. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a date yet to be determined.

Elizabeth Mackenzie of North Springfield graduated with a BS degree in Zoology.

Carol Blum of Springfield graduated Summa Cum Laude with a GPA of 3.85-4.0, earning a BS degree in Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems.