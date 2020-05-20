West River Farmers Market opens Saturday under new restrictions

By Shawn Cunningham

The West River Farmers Market will begin its 26th season on Saturday in a totally new format – just like everything else these days.

The market must adhere to state guidelines to address the Covid-19 pandemic, which means that the music and social aspects of the market will be missing. Still, many of the market’s farm and food vendors will be on hand. The idea is to take the precautions recommended by Vermont’s Health Department (social distancing, wearing masks, etc.) and still get the fresh and home grown or homemade things that marketgoers want.

According to market President Mark Fischer of Woodcock Farm, masks will be required for vendors and shoppers alike. There will also by guidelines for keeping appropriate distances from others and the market will encourage shoppers to go in a single direction to help with distancing. Market organizers also ask that families or other groups send one shopper rather than a large number.

Many vendors will offer options that streamline the shopping experience. For example Woodcock Farm cheeses will only be available in half pound increments at a set price. Other vendors will be working to provide products for quick pickup. The market is also offering the contact information for its vendors so shoppers can pre-order what they want.

And note that under these guidelines, all food and beverages must be purchased to be consumed off-site.

All transactions will be made with cash, check or through electronic transfers – including credit cards with those vendors who are set up to take them. While in the past the market manager was able to provide market tokens for those who want to use their debit cards and EBT recipients, that option is not available under the new guidelines.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park at the flashing light where Vermont Routes 11 and 100 merge.