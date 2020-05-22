Pop-up test sites for asymptomatic residents

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

he Vermont Department of Health is opening nearly two dozen additional pop-up sites statewide to test people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 for the virus.

Vermonters can find a list of the sites and make an appointment to be tested by clicking here, or by calling 2-1-1 or 802-828-2828. All clinics operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The pop-up sites are for asymptomatic Vermonters to find out if they currently have a COVID-19 infection. Health officials especially encourage health care workers, first responders, child care providers currently serving essential workers, and people returning to Vermont – such as college students, people who winter out of state and second home owners, to sign up. The sites are organized and led by the department’s local health offices with support from EMS units and the Vermont National Guard.

They will be held in Springfield on Tuesday, May 26 and June 2; Bennington on Monday, June 1; Manchester on Wednesday, May 27; Hartford on Thursday, May 28 and June 4; Brattleboro on Wednesday, May 27 and June 3; and Rutland on Wednesday, May 27 and June 3. Be aware that you are signing up for a time. If times are marked full at your site, scroll down to the next time at that site.

To find a test site near you and make an appointment: Click here or call 2-1-1 or 802-828-2828. If you need transportation to a site, schedule your appointment, and then at least two days before the appointment call 833-387-7200.

Vermonters with symptoms – no matter how mild – should contact their health care provider to get referred to a nearby testing site. People who do not have a health care provider can call 2-1-1 to be connected with a local community or hospital-connected clinic.

Laboratory teams have tested more than 3,030 samples to-date from pop-up sites alone as part of Gov. Phil Scott’s efforts to expand Covid-19 testing. To see the reported results thus far, click here.

Anyone whose test results are positive for Covid-19 will receive a phone call from a public health nurse to inform them of their result and to discuss recommendations and guidance for their care and treatment of any symptoms. If your test is negative, you will get a letter in the mail within a week.

