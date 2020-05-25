Chester Chatter: Enjoying home, inside and out

By Ruthie Douglas

or many of these past months have been like a step behind. However folks my age remember when everything was slower. Many folks are finding time to enjoy their homes.

It has been a good time to turn of the television and read books. When was the last time you wrote a letter? Thank God for the telephone. It has kept me in contact with my friends. We really don’t have any recent news, but we instead do is to recall some time ago.

With some better weather recently it has been great to get outside or just sit in the sunshine. With limits to where and what we can do, many people are planting a vegetable garden for the first time and keeping their lawns mowed. You may also see them sitting outside doing absolutely nothing, reading the clouds. It is a way of enjoying your home and family.

I have spent much time looking out my big window watching the Route 103. Without much to do, I have spent sometime counting how many cars are painted white; how many trucks and how many out-of-state cars pass by. So far, Connecticut leads the out-of-state cars.

What are the odds of seeing a black cat? One in 3. Thirty-three percent of cats taken in by shelters are black.

Doings at the Legion

7 has put out their flags along the Green on Main Street and the veterans graves.

The ALS boys held another successful Saturday lunch. Next Saturday, the Legion Auxiliary will be providing a baked ham dinner with macaroni and cheese, three bean salad and dessert for $13. Click here for more information. Pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the legion, 51 Legion Road in Chester. Please follow safety protocols and put your money in an envelope.