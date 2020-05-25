Electronics Collection in Derry; Plant sale in Cavendish; BRGN plans to reopen thrift store

May 30: Electronics Collection in Londonderry

he Londonderry Solid Waste Group is sponsoring an Electronics Collection from 9 .m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11.

Participants must wear a mask, stay in their vehicle and put all electronics in the trunk or way-back of their cars or beds of their trucks.

You can bring: Computers; Monitors; Televisions; Copiers; Microwaves; Fax Machines; Typewriters; VCRs and anything else with a cord.

For more information, click here.

May 30: Plant sale sponsored by Cavendish Historical Society

he Annual Cavendish Historical Society Plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 30, in front of the Museum building on route 131 in Cavendish village.

The early bird special will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29. Masks are required along with social distancing.

A variety of perennials (hosta, bleeding heart, cone flower etc.) will be available, along with a limited number of vegetable/herb containers. For more information, 802-226-7807 or margocaulfield@icloud.com

Black River Good Neighbors plans thrift store re-opening

As Gov. Phil Scott eases restrictions on businesses, the staff at Black River Good Neighbor Services’ thrift stores has been planning for a strategic reopening.

No date has been set for the reopening or for receiving donations. Because the store has been closed, there is a surplus of inventory at this time, and much of this has to be dealt with by returning employees.

When the store reopens, the number of customers allowed in the building will be limited, and masks will be required.

The reopening date will be posted as soon as possible on the BRGNS Facebook page and its website.