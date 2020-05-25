Electronics Collection in Derry; Plant sale in Cavendish; BRGN plans to reopen thrift store
Press release | May 25, 2020 | Comments 0
May 30: Electronics Collection in LondonderryThe Londonderry Solid Waste Group is sponsoring an Electronics Collection from 9 .m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11.
Participants must wear a mask, stay in their vehicle and put all electronics in the trunk or way-back of their cars or beds of their trucks.
You can bring: Computers; Monitors; Televisions; Copiers; Microwaves; Fax Machines; Typewriters; VCRs and anything else with a cord.
For more information, click here.
May 30: Plant sale sponsored by Cavendish Historical SocietyThe Annual Cavendish Historical Society Plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 30, in front of the Museum building on route 131 in Cavendish village.
The early bird special will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29. Masks are required along with social distancing.
A variety of perennials (hosta, bleeding heart, cone flower etc.) will be available, along with a limited number of vegetable/herb containers. For more information, 802-226-7807 or margocaulfield@icloud.com
Black River Good Neighbors plans thrift store re-opening
As Gov. Phil Scott eases restrictions on businesses, the staff at Black River Good Neighbor Services’ thrift stores has been planning for a strategic reopening.
No date has been set for the reopening or for receiving donations. Because the store has been closed, there is a surplus of inventory at this time, and much of this has to be dealt with by returning employees.
When the store reopens, the number of customers allowed in the building will be limited, and masks will be required.
The reopening date will be posted as soon as possible on the BRGNS Facebook page and its website.
Filed Under: Businesses • Community • Community and Arts Life • Covid 19 Coverage • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.