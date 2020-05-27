College News

The following students at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center have been honored for their hard work, commitment and dedication needed to succeed in rigorous programs.

John Holleran of Chester has been recognized for the Electromechanical Engineering Technology Department Award for Technical Excellence and Tau Alpha Pi Honor Society

Stephanie Currie of Springfield has been recognized for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society.

Also, Steven Goodell of North Springfield, a student in the Vermont Tech Diesel Power Technology program, has been recognized for the Faculty Memorial Fund Scholarship Award.

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the University of Vermont in Burlington. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Elizabeth Adams of Chester. Raymond Albanese Jr. of Ludlow. Talari Anderson of Ludlow. Rachel Guerra of Chester. Kristina Harmon of Londonderry. Jocelyn Hunt of Springfield. Casey Mara of Weston. Jacquelyn Nutter of South Londonderry. Olin Ruppert-Bousquet of West Townshend. Keltsey Rushton of Grafton. Duane Snide of Grafton. John Valentine of Ludlow.

Ainsley Bertone of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 and the student must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester.