Principal Beaupre to leave CTES at the end of June

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

C

avendish Town Elementary School Principal Deb Beaupre announced on Wednesday that she would be resigning her position at the end of this school year, after two years in the post.

In an email to “Cavendish Town,” Beaupre said she did not take the decision lightly but that she had “to make some changes in my life for personal reasons and that means I can’t do this job the way I have been.”

“I am saddened to think I won’t see you all again in person when this pandemic is over,” Beaupre wrote.

“I am certain that the new superintendent will make excellent decisions about the future of the school which is not closing,” wrote Beaupre, referring to Green Mountain Principal Lauren Fierman, who will be taking over the Two Rivers Supervisory Union on July 1. “I am also certain that your teachers and staff will remain as committed and compassionate as they have always been, fiercely loyal to the families and children of this community.”

Beaupre said no decisions on the future had been made but she wrote, “I will tell you when there is something to tell.”

Beaupre is the second of three Green Mountain Unified School District principals who have shown an intention to leave the district even though they were offered two-year contracts earlier this year. The Telegraph recently reported that Chester-Andover Elementary School Principal Katherine Fogg was one of two finalists for a principal position at the Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden, just north of Mendon.

Once Fierman takes over the TRSU, she will be replaced by GMHS Associate Principal Michael Ripley.

In an interview on Wednesday, Fierman said of Beaupre, “We started at the same time and I was always impressed with her. People often talk about educators’ commitment to their students. Deb actually put students first – academically, of course – but also the health and welfare of our kids.”

Outgoing Superintendent Meg Powden did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.