Family Center to host Drive-Thru fundraiser; Springfield Band cancels season

Family Center to host Drive-thru Empty Bowl Fundraiser

The Chester-Andover Family Center will hold its 2annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at the Country Girl Diner, 45 RT 103S in Chester.

This year, the Family Center is collaborating with Jessica Holmes of the Country Girl Diner to hold its Empty Bowl Fundraiser as a Drive-thru Soup Take-out Service.

Empty Bowl soup selections have been donated by local chef-owned businesses:

Tomato-Potato-Noodle from Rowell’s Inn

Seafood Curry from The Free Range

Cold Strawberry from Lisai’s

Vegetable Medley from the Country Girl and

Cock-A-Leekie from MacLaomainn’s.

Rounding out the meal will be bread by Orchard Hill Breadworks and desserts from Southern Pie Café, Lisai’s and CAFC volunteer bakers.

Hand painted ceramic bowls are courtesy of Melissa Howe, her Endless Creations Pottery Studio and countless students and staff from Chester-Andover Elementary and Green Mountain High.

Only 150 bowls will available due to the early school closings and “stay at home“advisory.

To pre-order, go to the CAFC Facebook page, email cafc302@gmail.com or call 802-875-3236. Leave first and last name, your phone number and your soup selections.

Springfield Band cancels summer season

With regard to the health and safety of band and audience members, the board of officers of the Springfield Community Band has canceled the band's summer season. Continued restrictions on social distancing, gathering sizes and recommendations for masks all contributed to our decision.

The board will continue to monitor CDC guidelines as well as recommendations from the Vermont Department of Health as it works to reconnect in the fall.