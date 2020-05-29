Main St. display recognizes GM Class of 2020

By Shawn Cunningham

A

s the end of the school year approaches with little prospect of traditional graduation ceremonies and celebrations, schools, parents and others are working to recognize their seniors in non-traditional ways.

The latest of these – the brainchild of Matt and Amber Wilson of Chester – is a display congratulating each of the graduates on campaign-style yard signs on Main Street in front of the Brookside Cemetery. The Wilsons’ daughter, Madison, is a member of the Green Mountain High School Class of 2020.

As he laid out the sign stakes and alphabetized the signs, Matt Wilson said he felt a special connection to the class and not just because his daughter is graduating from there.

“I’ve coached almost every one of these kids over the years,” said Wilson, a 1995 GM graduate who has coached softball, basketball and soccer.

Wilson said that the display was paid for with the contributions from parents. Schlotterbeck & Foss, parent company of Drew’s Organics, and Bill and Leigh Dakin made up the balance needed to pay for the signs.

At its May 20 meeting, the Chester Select Board authorized Town Manager Julie Hance to work with the Wilsons and GM Principal Lauren Fierman to find suitable places for the signs.

“It’s a nice way to recognize the graduates who don’t get the traditional commencement ceremony,” said Hance. “This is their first big milestone so it’s hard for them to miss it.”

Residents can take a walk among the graduates for the next few weeks.