Chester Select Board agenda for June 3
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 01, 2020 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet through Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. To join Zoom: https://zoom.us/join
Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210
Below is its agenda.
- Approve Minutes from the May 20, 2020 Selectboard Meeting
- Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
- Old Business/Last Meeting
- COVID-19 UPDATE
- Pinnacle Parking
- Use of Cobleigh Field; Jeannie Wade
- Capital Plan/Debt Schedule Review
- Listers: Contract with NEMRC
- Provisional Outside Consumption Permits: Pizza Stone; MacLaomainn’s
- Sign Cemetery Deed
- New Business/Next Agenda
- Executive Session: Pending Civil Litigation
- Adjourn
