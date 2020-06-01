June 1, 2020: Chester OKs picnic tables on the Green as restaurants begin to reopen.
Kelley gives up sabbatical, GM board votes no raises next year.
Some came, some stayed home; Meet 2nd homeowners who made a tough choice about the lockdown.
Pop-up sites for asymptomatic residents

Chester Select Board agenda for June 3

| Jun 01, 2020 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet through Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.  To join Zoom: https://zoom.us/join 
Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210 or  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210

Below is its agenda.

  1.  Approve Minutes from the May 20, 2020 Selectboard Meeting
  2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
  3. Old Business/Last Meeting
  4. COVID-19 UPDATE
  5. Pinnacle Parking
  6. Use of Cobleigh Field; Jeannie Wade
  7. Capital Plan/Debt Schedule Review
  8. Listers: Contract with NEMRC
  9. Provisional Outside Consumption Permits: Pizza Stone; MacLaomainn’s
  10. Sign Cemetery Deed
  11. New Business/Next Agenda
  12. Executive Session: Pending Civil Litigation
  13. Adjourn
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.