Dozens protest racism, police violence
Shawn Cunningham | Jun 01, 2020 | Comments 0
Organized by Sara Stowell and Susan Brace, the gathering got under way at 5:30 p.m. and within minutes groups of demonstrators descended on the library.
After the initial dozen set up on the south side of Main Street, younger people arrived and took up places at the park on the opposite side of the street.
Stowell told The Telegraph that people felt particularly strongly about the issue of oppression of black people, which she said isn’t strictly an urban problem. Small town residents, she said, are paying attention and are horrified and appalled.
“I am so happy to see so many young people here,” said Stowell.
Many motorists passing the demonstration honked horns and waived while — at the end of the block — a Ludlow Police officer watched from his cruiser.
Later, at the intersection of Main and Maple in Chester a lone man stood with a sign saying “RIP George Floyd.”
Comments (0)
