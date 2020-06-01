Neighborhood Connections names exec director; Derry Arts Society receives $5,000 grant

Neighborhood Connections names executive director

eighborhood Connections’ Board of Directors announces the appointment of Nicole Wengerd as executive director.

Wengerd had been an original staff member when Gloria Dawson and Delores Barbeau opened Neighborhood Connections 11 years ago. She left the organization after two years as social worker to pursue a Ph.D. in Environmental Studies.

She also holds a master’s degree in Sociology, with a focus on applied community and economic development. For the last seven years she has taught at Keene State University.

Wengerd said, “I’m thrilled to be back in the community in this position at such a important time of need. I want everyone to know that we see them, we’re with them and we’re in this together.”

A New Jersey native, Wengerd lives in Landgrove with her husband Josh and two daughters, Wren and Charley. When not working or enjoying time with her family, she loves to run and enjoys traveling.

In other staff news, Loretta Murphy has stepped into the role of full-time Social Worker, MC Schwartz has returned part time as the program coordinator and Lucy Bolognese has joined the team as the part-time Social Media Consultant.

Londonderry Arts Society receives $5,000 grant

he Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, like other cultural institutions, faces unprecedented financial challenges due to Covid-19.

With donations down and fundraising events cancelled, the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has received a Cultural Relief Grant of $5,000.

This program is a partnership between the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities to provide rapid-response funding to arts and humanities organizations facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants are made possible with federal funds distributed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. “Since this grant is unrestricted, we can use these funds to do basic maintenance on our property and partially fund our archival intern,” says Hilary Batchelor, LAHS president. “It is a lifeline for which we are tremendously grateful.”

The Londonderry Arts and Historical, located in the Custer Sharp House on Middletown Road, hopes to open in July with a photo exhibit by Sawyer Van Houten titled Our Community from a Distance. Sawyer is a 10-year-old Flood Brook student who has been documenting the faces of the pandemic with his camera. August will feature our annual Local Artist Expo. An exhibit called Hunting and Fishing Through the Years is planned for September.