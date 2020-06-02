‘We are BR’ banners go up in Ludlow

By Shawn Cunningham

L

ate on Monday afternoon, Otis Nelson and Nick Miele were parked at Diamond Realty having just mounted the second set of banners on a light posts on the nearby bridge.

Each of the 26 banners features the photo of a Black River graduate with the slogan “We are BR.”

“Four down, 22 to go,” said Miele as the duo set two work on the next set.

“I don’t know if we’ll get them all done tonight,” said Nelson, “but we’ll try.”