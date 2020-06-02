June 2, 2020: Chester OKs picnic tables on the Green as restaurants begin to reopen.
Kelley gives up sabbatical, GM board votes no raises next year.
Some came, some stayed home; Meet 2nd homeowners who made a tough choice about the lockdown.
Pop-up sites for asymptomatic residents

‘We are BR’ banners go up in Ludlow

| Jun 02, 2020 | Comments 0

By Shawn Cunningham
© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Nick Miele and Otis Nelson pause in front of a recently mounted ‘We are BR’ banner

Late on Monday afternoon, Otis Nelson and Nick Miele were parked at Diamond Realty having just mounted the second set of banners on a light posts on the nearby bridge.

Each of the 26 banners features the photo of a Black River graduate with the slogan “We are BR.”

“Four down, 22 to go,” said Miele as the duo set two work on the next set.

“I don’t know if we’ll get them all done tonight,” said Nelson, “but we’ll try.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeCovid 19 CoverageEducationIn the Community

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.