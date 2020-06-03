College News

Some 3,183 students were awarded degrees during the University of Vermont’s 220th commencement ceremonies. Local seniors who have been awarded degrees from the Burlington school are:

Raymond Albanese Jr. of Ludlow;

Earle Brown of Ludlow;

Eric Cerra Jr. of Weston;

Nicole Downey of Ludlow;

Jennifer Flint of Springfield;

Jacquelyn Nutter of South Londonderry;

Mariama Roldan of Springfield;

Keltsey Rushton of Grafton; and

Jordan Stewart of Chester.

Seth Andrew Austin of Springfield received a master of science degree in engineering management from Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, N.Y., in May.

Mack Walton of Chester, a senior majoring in pre-physical therapy/psychology, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

The following local students were named to the President’s List of Plymouth State University, of Plymouth, N.H., for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the spring 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.