State IDs 36 new Covid-19 cases; half are 19 and younger

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC



The Vermont Department of Health confirmed 36 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the

biggest single-day jump since April 9, leap-frogging the 1,000 mark and landing at 1026. (Note: Cover photo by Geralt for Pixabay.)

Thirty-four of the 36 were from Chittenden County, likely stemming from the cluster of cases identified in Winooski last week. During Wednesday’s press conference, Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine confirmed many positive cases had being identified from that cluster but did not have a final number at that time.

Of note, half of those 36 new cases were identified as ages 19 and younger. In the last week, there has been a total increase of 51 positive coronavirus cases statewide, with no new deaths reported. The fatality number stands at 55.

Also during this past week, Windsor County has seen an increase of one case for a total of 52 cases, with two people dying while Windham County has held steady at 81 total cases, with three deaths in total.

According to the state Department of Health, to date, a total of 37,834 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Vermont. At this point, no patients are hospitalized with the virus, although 13 people who are hospitalized are

suspected of having the illness, the same number as last week.

An additional pop-up Covid-19 testing date has been added for Springfield on Tuesday, June 9 with space still available. That The testing site is located at 303 South St. in Springfield. The state is encouraging health care workers, first responders and child care providers to get tested.

People who are returning to the state, who will be at day seven or later in their 14-day quarantine period can also be tested. Registration is required. For the Springfield location, you can register through this link. Open times are listed under the June 9 date, so scroll through the entire date.

Gov. Phil Scott announced that a few DMV offices would be opening with driver’s license examinations resuming on Monday, June 8, by appointment only. Residents could begin scheduling appointments as of Wednesday, June 3.