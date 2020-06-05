Police investigate human remains found in Chester
Shawn Cunningham | Jun 05, 2020 | Comments 0
Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Chester yesterday, Thursday, June 4.
In a press release this morning, the Vermont State Police say they were notified early Thursday evening that a badly decomposed body had been located along Wymans Falls Road in Chester.
According to police detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, have been processing the scene and investigating the circumstances with the assistance of the Chester Police Department.
The release went on to say there is nothing to suggest a threat to public safety.
The body is being transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington today for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine cause and manner of death.
Police are asking anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.
