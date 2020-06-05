Police investigate human remains found in Chester

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

In a press release this morning, the Vermont State Police say they were notified early Thursday evening that a badly decomposed body had been located along Wymans Falls Road in Chester.

According to police detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, have been processing the scene and investigating the circumstances with the assistance of the Chester Police Department.

The release went on to say there is nothing to suggest a threat to public safety.