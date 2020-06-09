S. Vt. Realtors gives Good Neighbor, Realtor of Year awards

T

he South Central Vermont Board of Realtors announces the 2020 recipients of its Good Neighbor and Realtor of the Year awards.

The Good Neighbor award recognizes a Realtor who makes extraordinary commitments to improving the quality of life in the local communities we serve. This year’s winner is Sandy Laserte of Stratton, who is always doing things for others. On a weekly basis she is making food for those in need, and constantly offering rides for people in the community who cannot get around on their own. During this pandemic she has sewn masks and delivered them to medical centers, including Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and Northshire Medical Center among others.

This year’s Realtor of the Year goes to Robin Apps of Winhall, who is recognized as the Realtor who has contributed to their profession, their community, their customers and clients, and who has been active in the local and state Realtor organizations. Apps has served on numerous boards and deeply cares for her clients and customers. Her mantra is “the world is abundant.”