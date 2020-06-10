Chester Planning Commission agenda for June 15, 2020

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. – 30 minutes later than usual – on Monday June 15, 2020. The meeting will be held online via Zoom. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is the agenda:

1. Review minutes from the June 1, 2020 meeting

2. Citizens Comments

3. Old Business – Action Item list.

4. Review road and driveway standards for new bylaws

5. Discuss creating a list of features in the new bylaws that could be controversial.

6. Discuss table 4-01 of new bylaws and materials distributed by our Zoning Administrator as a map for evaluating permit applications.

7. Set date for next meeting.