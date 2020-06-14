Chester Select Board agenda for June 17
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 14, 2020 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 via Zoom. To attend, https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210.
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the June 3, 2020 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business/Last Meeting
4. Covid-19 Update
5. Discussion relative to current events and Chester Police Practices; Police Chief
6. Listers: Contract with NEMRC
7. Appoint Deputy Health Officer
8. Addition of 1 Street Light in Gassetts
9. VLCT Resolution
10. Sign Cemetery Deed
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.