June 14, 2020: Lisai’s becomes Smitty’s with new owner  
Student-led protest for racial justice in Chester
Editorial: Why Black Lives Matter  
Dozens join Ludlow protest against racism, police violence.
Police identify human remains found in Chester.  

Chester Select Board agenda for June 17

| Jun 14, 2020 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 via Zoom. To attend,  https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210  or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210. 

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the June 3, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business/Last Meeting

4. Covid-19 Update

5. Discussion relative to current events and Chester Police Practices; Police Chief

6. Listers: Contract with NEMRC

7. Appoint Deputy Health Officer

8. Addition of 1 Street Light in Gassetts

9. VLCT Resolution

10. Sign Cemetery Deed

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.