Londonderry Select Board agenda for June 15

The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, June 15.

To access the meeting: Via web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89733566546

Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID:897 3356 6546)

It is strongly recommended that potential participants familiarize themselves with Zoom software (https://zoom.us/) prior to the meeting as the Board will not dedicate time to educating the public in its use.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of June 1, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates; b. Access Permit 2020-04 – 1303 Goodaleville Road, Parcel #051018.000 (Perri); c. Maintenance of Gale Meadows Road; d. Tree removal of Thompsonburg Road; e. Review proposed invitation to bid for winter sand; f. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits [23 VSA 1400a]

10. Old Business: a. Discuss Town ordinance prohibiting burning of trash; b. Discuss heating oil delivery for Town facilities

11. New Business: a. Consider FY2021 policing contract with Vermont State Police; b. Resolution seeking federal funding due to COVID-19 pandemic

12. Adjourn