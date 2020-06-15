Chester resident and teacher tapped as equity coordinator at Vermont Academy

Dr. Jennifer L. Zaccara, Vermont Academy’s Head of School, has appointed Dan Weintraub as the Saxtons River school’s new coordinator of Equity and Inclusion.

Weintraub and his family live in Chester.

He will continue in his roles as history department chair and assistant coach for the girls’ varsity soccer team. He takes over the position from Cynthia Murphy, who is becoming the site director of Vermont Academy at Liceo Europeo in Madrid, Spain.

The coordinator of Equity and Inclusion is a critical position for Vermont Academy. On top of championing diversity, inclusion and equity on campus, especially for underrepresented students, faculty and staff, Weintraub will plan and run the annual Diversity Conference, which brings students, staff and board members from schools across New England to the campus to explore issues of race, privilege and community building.

He will also support student initiatives and affinity groups and oversee Vermont Academy’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in conjunction with the performing arts department and the student life office.

Weintraub came to Vermont Academy in 2019 after a six-year stint as a history teacher, department chair and varsity soccer coach at Kimball Union Academy. He has worked in independent and public schools for close to three decades. In addition to his work in the classroom, Weintraub is an internationally licensed soccer coach, a touring singer-songwriter, a storm chaser and a published author. His 2011 book The Bodhisattva on the Sideline examines youth athletics from a Buddhist perspective.