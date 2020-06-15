Family Center Thrift Shop to reopen June 19 New safety protocols will be in place
Press release | Jun 15, 2020
New Thrift Shop Safety Protocols
- A limit of five customers allowed in the store at one time.
- Customers are required to wear a mask, sanitize hands prior to entering and maintain social distancing of six feet.
- The bathroom and dressing room will not be available.
- We will receive donations on Fridays and Saturdays, outside, at the rear of the building.
The Thrift Shop is located at 908 VT Route 103S. For more information, call us at 802-875-3236, find them on Facebook or check out its website.
The Food Shelf will continue to operate with a drive-up, take-out system. Recipients will continue to receive their food boxes outside. Volunteers and recipients who may need to be in the CAFC are required to wear masks, use hand sanitizer when they enter and respect social distancing. Food Shelf hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.
Financial Assistance requests must be made by calling the center at 802-875-3236 and leaving a message with your name, a phone number where we can reach you and a description of your need. This phone is monitored daily and your call will be returned by a FA volunteer.
