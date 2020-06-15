Op-ed: My alma mater needs to teach about racism

By Cheyénne Prescott

I

was raised in the town of Chester, population slightly more than 3,000.

From the 2nd grade to the 12th, I’ve been a part of this tight-knit, corner of Vermont. Some of my earliest childhood memories took place on the wooden play structure at Chester-Andover Elementary School. My “crew” and I would cause pure chaos, running through the parking lot, agitating the hornets’ nest and jumping off the swings from the highest point we could reach — only to pause when our parents reluctantly handed us a couple of dollars to grab ice cream at the Jiffy Mart just to calm us down.

Chester has always been my home and no matter where I am in my life, I represent Chester, Vermont.

The older me looks back at my time at Chester’s public schools, and I have to ask myself, where was I represented? As the only Black girl in my elementary school, then only Black teen in my high school class, many times I felt isolated, alone, separated by the color of my skin. Classmates would make inappropriate comments about my body: My neck looked like a “tree trunk,” my braided hair “looked and felt like rope” or unbraided it was “wool.” Some would ask if it was real and strangers had no qualms in touching my hair without permission.

I also was subjected to racial slurs masquerading as “jokes.” During a class on current world events, a classmate decided to play hangman on the blackboard, with the leading question being “people that annoy you.” He wrote the letters “N _ G G E R S” on the board. A silence fell over the room. Through my pounding heart, I mustered up the courage to call my classmate out.

After a theatrical pause, he said the answer was “N-A-G-G-E-R-S.” I later learned that it was a South Park joke. But there was nothing funny about it.

I have been called the N-word while walking down the street with my baby sisters and I have been told by a classmate that they won’t be my friend because of my skin color.

Racism continues to exist in our society, and our schools are not addressing it.

Moving forward against racism

C

hildren and teens are susceptible to untoward influences. Other’s opinions and comments sit with them because their brains are like sponges, soaking up the underlying ideals that hold up white supremacy within American culture. Racial bias is taught. That’s why it is important for schools to address racism and make it a part of the required curriculum. We need to teach students to recognize prejudice as we work to stop it. Addressing issues of racism is an obligation of all schools, regardless of the racial or cultural make up of its student body.

Some may say that it should be the responsibility of the parents. I agree. Parents should be the first line of defense in preparing their children to live their lives without the burden of racial bias. But if they don’t have the tools at home, it is the school’s job to equip students to combat it.

I was active within my high school community; I had the support of friends at Green Mountain Union High School. But I also was reminded that I was different from everyone else. From 1st grade to the present, my experience as a Black woman is atypical. Growing up in a small town in Vermont, where the Black population is under 2 percent, I had to find out the hard way the cost of living in a rural bubble.

Living in a small town where there are so few people of color, white students may find it easy to live within their own bubbles, without any understanding of racial issues. So what happens when these small-town students graduate, and no longer have an education structure that could provide them insight?

Since racism isn’t being directed toward them, they won’t experience systemic white supremacy and will likely never know that there is a problem.

Green Mountain in prime position

G

reen Mountain High is uniquely situated to teach its students that even in the absence of racial and cultural diversity, even without those “teaching moments,” it remains all Americans’ responsibility to be proactive learners and to uphold Democracy for all people. This should include teaching students how to understand what racism looks like, how to recognize racism within the everyday world and how to unlearn racist ideas that are absorbed by us all. These teachings are especially important in our predominantly white community.

Those in power within our community need to take action to actively oppose white supremacy.

Black history should be interwoven into the curriculum and not just touched on during Black History Month. Teach that Black people have always been a large part of the American fabric.

Address “isms.” Teach about the intersectionality of oppression and from where it stems. Get into the history to see the pattern of how the virus of “isms” affects minorities to this day.

Address police brutality against the Black community and how racism is entwined within American culture. When people become uncomfortable with the discussion, ask them why.

It is never too early to teach children about racism and it is never too late to unlearn racial bias. Without understanding and serious and open discussion of the problem, change cannot be implemented.

I challenge my alma mater to pull back the curtain on a system that was built to benefit one part of America to the detriment of another. Racism needs to be addressed in a thoughtful manner. The struggle to understand should not be expected to occur after high school or in response to a horrific event.

I look forward to seeing the residents of Chester and its school community discuss not only the history of Black America, but the recent events as well and, hopefully, to soon consider doing away with its Chieftain mascot.

This community has supported me and has shaped me into the woman I am today. Although it has taken some time for me to accept that I am different, I am immensely proud of where I am from: Chester, Vermont. I’ve already seen power in the generations of GM’s graduating classes. I’ve seen so much growth in this short amount of time, where all eyes in America are being forced upon injustice. Imagine the power we could give students if they incorporated this amount of social awareness into their regular educational program.

As an alumna of this school, I recognize the power this institution has.

Green Mountain has had incredibly brave students stand up for equality and acceptance both in the past seeking equity for transgender students and today with the recent student-lead protests for racial justice. They want to change the world. Our town needs to give them the tools to do it.