VSP seeks help identifying Peru burglar

| Jun 15, 2020 | Comments 1

Police are looking to identify this person who is suspected of a burglary at JJ Hapgood this morning. Photo provided

Security cameras at JJ Hapgood in Peru captured images of a burglary suspect this morning and Vermont State Police are asking for help identifying him.

According to a VSP press release, a man arrived in a dark Toyota Tacoma pickup truce around 5 a.m. Monday and forced his way in through a side window. He then attempted to steal the cash register but was unable to. The only item taken was a bottle of disinfectant.

The Vermont State Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the photograph.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or the burglary is asked to contact Trooper Sommers at the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks at (802) 442-5421.

  1. Jennifer Grycel says:
    June 15, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Is that even a Vermont license plate? What license plate.

