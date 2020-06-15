VSP seeks help identifying Peru burglar

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

ecurity cameras at JJ Hapgood in Peru captured images of a burglary suspect this morning and Vermont State Police are asking for help identifying him.

According to a VSP press release, a man arrived in a dark Toyota Tacoma pickup truce around 5 a.m. Monday and forced his way in through a side window. He then attempted to steal the cash register but was unable to. The only item taken was a bottle of disinfectant.

The Vermont State Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the photograph.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or the burglary is asked to contact Trooper Sommers at the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks at (802) 442-5421.