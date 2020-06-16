Area organizations honor graduating seniors

June 15, 2020: Lisai’s becomes Smitty’s with new owner  
Olivia Bernier

Andover Scholarship awarded to
Olivia Bernier; Thatcher LaPrise honored

The Andover Scholarship Committee announces that it is awarding a $1,000 scholarship to Olivia Bernier, who will be attending St. Lawrence University pursuing a degree in conservation biology.  The committee is also acknowledging Thatcher LaPrise with a gift. Thatcher will be joining the U.S. Air Force.

The Andover Scholarship Committee has been offering first year college/university scholarships to qualified Andover student residents since the mid-1990s.

 Six seniors recognized with Ludlow Rotary scholarships

Clockwise from top left: Magali Aleman from Green Mountain; and from Black River High, Robert Hamel; Natasha Fortin; Calvin Kelley, Sara Swartz and Alexander Kirdzik.

The Ludlow Rotary awarded the following students scholarships for 2020. Recipients were selected on the basis of the following criteria: scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities and community service.

  • $2,000 Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship (emphasis on academic performance) to Magali Alemán of GMUHS.
  • $2,000 Robert W. Kirkbride Memorial Scholarship (emphasis on community service) to Natasha Fortin of BRHS.
  • $2,000 Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Scholarship emphasis on vocational careers to Calvin Kelley of BRHS.
  • $1,000 traditional scholarship awarded to Robert Hamel of BRHS.
  • $1,000 traditional scholarship awarded to Sara Swartz of BRHS.
  • $1,000 traditional scholarship awarded to Alexander Kirdzik of BRHS.

Daniel Kesman, Ralph Hogancamp and Robert Kirkbride were legendary members of the Ludlow Rotary. Kirkbride, who died earlier this year, was an active member of the Ludlow Rotary for more than 60 years.

Springfield High seniors awarded Rotary scholarships

Ashley Chamberlin, left, and Madison O’Brien.

The Springfield Rotary Club announce this year’s Rotary Scholarship winners, Ashley Chamberlin and Madison O’Brien, who were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship.

Chamberlin will be attending the University of Southern Maine and O’Brien will be at the University of Vermont. Proceeds from the annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale help to fund the annual Rotary Scholarships.

