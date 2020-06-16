Area organizations honor graduating seniors
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 16, 2020 | Comments 0
Andover Scholarship awarded to
The Andover Scholarship Committee announces that it is awarding a $1,000 scholarship to Olivia Bernier, who will be attending St. Lawrence University pursuing a degree in conservation biology. The committee is also acknowledging Thatcher LaPrise with a gift. Thatcher will be joining the U.S. Air Force.
Olivia Bernier; Thatcher LaPrise honored
The Andover Scholarship Committee has been offering first year college/university scholarships to qualified Andover student residents since the mid-1990s.
Six seniors recognized with Ludlow Rotary scholarshipsThe Ludlow Rotary awarded the following students scholarships for 2020. Recipients were selected on the basis of the following criteria: scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities and community service.
- $2,000 Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship (emphasis on academic performance) to Magali Alemán of GMUHS.
- $2,000 Robert W. Kirkbride Memorial Scholarship (emphasis on community service) to Natasha Fortin of BRHS.
- $2,000 Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Scholarship emphasis on vocational careers to Calvin Kelley of BRHS.
- $1,000 traditional scholarship awarded to Robert Hamel of BRHS.
- $1,000 traditional scholarship awarded to Sara Swartz of BRHS.
- $1,000 traditional scholarship awarded to Alexander Kirdzik of BRHS.
Daniel Kesman, Ralph Hogancamp and Robert Kirkbride were legendary members of the Ludlow Rotary. Kirkbride, who died earlier this year, was an active member of the Ludlow Rotary for more than 60 years.
Springfield High seniors awarded Rotary scholarshipsThe Springfield Rotary Club announce this year’s Rotary Scholarship winners, Ashley Chamberlin and Madison O’Brien, who were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship.
Chamberlin will be attending the University of Southern Maine and O’Brien will be at the University of Vermont. Proceeds from the annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale help to fund the annual Rotary Scholarships.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.