Chester Development Review Board agenda for June 22

Jun 16, 2020

The Chester Development Review Board hold a site visit at 5:20 p.m. on Monday, June 22 at 442 Elm St. prior to its Zoom tele-meeting at 6 p.m. Information about accessing the Zoom meeting should be listed on the town’s website, which you can find by clicking here.

Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the May 25th meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Breezy Sky LLC Conditional Use application (#552)
4) Deliberative session to review previous or current matters

 

