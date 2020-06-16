© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A

21-year-old Claremont, N.H., man is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, to answer to a charge that he broke in to the JJ Hapgood General Store in Peru on Monday.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, Matthew J. Tyler was arrested and processed on charges of burglary, operating without owner’s consent and unlawful mischief. Tyler is being held on $2,500 bail.

The VSP investigators found that Tyler “stole a 2020 Toyota Tundra from a dealership in Claremont … drove to Peru” and forced his way into the store where he tried to take the cash register. He was unsuccessful but left with a container of disinfectant.

The Springfield and Claremont Police departments aided the Vermont State Police in this investigation.