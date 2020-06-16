June 15, 2020: Lisai’s becomes Smitty’s with new owner  
Student-led protest for racial justice in Chester
Editorial: Why Black Lives Matter  
Dozens join Ludlow protest against racism, police violence.
Police identify human remains found in Chester.  

Claremont man arrested in Hapgood burglary Truck in photos was stolen according to VSP

| Jun 16, 2020 | Comments 0

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Matthew Tyler of Claremont was charged in the JJ Hapgood burglary

A 21-year-old Claremont, N.H., man is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, to answer to a charge that he broke in to the JJ Hapgood General Store in Peru on Monday.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, Matthew J. Tyler was arrested and processed on charges of burglary, operating without owner’s consent and unlawful mischief. Tyler is being held on $2,500 bail.

The VSP investigators found that Tyler “stole a 2020 Toyota Tundra from a dealership in Claremont … drove to Peru” and forced his way into the store where he tried to take the cash register. He was unsuccessful but left with a container of disinfectant.

The Springfield and Claremont Police departments aided the Vermont State Police in this investigation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.