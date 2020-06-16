Green Mountain announces scholarships, awards

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

O

n Friday, June 12, the Green Mountain High School held its annual Awards Night, giving out awards and scholarships to its graduating seniors as more than 200 people attended the virtual ceremony. It also marks the 35th anniversary of the Hart Scholarship, commemorating Jay Hart, a graduate of the Green Mountain Class of 1972.

Hart was a well-loved and respected athlete and school leader who contracted Hodgkin’s disease and died in February 1985. That same year, his family began the Hart Scholarship, which is given to a student(s) to further their education. 1985 was also the year that Jay’s brother Greg graduated, and he presented the scholarship on behalf of the family.

Jay’s sister, Beverly, says,”When going over the applications, we keep our brother in mind and try to pick someone that we think he would want to have it.”

This year, the recipients are twins Rileigh and Jacob Thomas of Chester.

Click here to view a video of the virtual ceremony. The scholarships and their recipients are:

Chester High School/GMUHS Alumni Association

Cailyn Williams & Madison Wilson

Masonic Olive Branch Lodge #64

Tierra MacLean & Jacquelyn Parker-Jennings

Order of the Eastern Star – Edith Start Memorial

Cailyn Williams

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #67

Meekah Hance & Jacquelyn Parker-Jennings

Ludlow Rotary Club

Magali Stowell-Alemán

Jay Hart Memorial

Jacob Thomas & Rileigh Thomas

Penny Woodell Memorial

Olivia Bernier & Madison Wilson

Chester Rotary Club

Magali Stowell-Alemán, Zoe Svec, Rileigh Thomas, Madison Wilson, Angelea Wunderle

Andy & Heidi Ladd Scholarship

Ozzie Jewett

Two Rivers East Education Association

Madison Wilson

Wes Johnson Scholarship

Rileigh Thomas

Springfield Garden Club Scholarship

Olivia Bernier & Laurel King

St. Charles Council #753 of the Knights of Columbus

Jacquelyn Parker-Jennings

Henry Haber Memorial Scholarship

James Anderson & Madison Wilson

GMUHS Booster Club Scholarship

Kameron Cummings & Meekah Hance

Chester Snowmobile Club

Jacquelyn Parker-Jennings, Magali Stowell-Alemán

John & Mary Noor Scholarship

Angelae Wunderle

Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award

Meekah Hance

Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship

Chase Rawson

Edwards & Douglas Scholarship

Gary Gaudet, Tierra MacLean, Angelae Wunderle

Charitable Foundation Bryant Chucking Grinder Company

Zoe Svec

Mack Molding Good Student Scholarship

Kameron Cummings

Vermont Scholar Award

Laurel King, Rileigh Thomas

Vermont Honor Scholarship

Zoe Svec

Frank M. & Olive F. Gilman Foundation

Alexander Beshay, Ozzie Jewett, Tierra MacLean