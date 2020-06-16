Green Mountain announces scholarships, awards
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 16, 2020 | Comments 0
© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLCOn Friday, June 12, the Green Mountain High School held its annual Awards Night, giving out awards and scholarships to its graduating seniors as more than 200 people attended the virtual ceremony. It also marks the 35th anniversary of the Hart Scholarship, commemorating Jay Hart, a graduate of the Green Mountain Class of 1972.
Hart was a well-loved and respected athlete and school leader who contracted Hodgkin’s disease and died in February 1985. That same year, his family began the Hart Scholarship, which is given to a student(s) to further their education. 1985 was also the year that Jay’s brother Greg graduated, and he presented the scholarship on behalf of the family.
Jay’s sister, Beverly, says,”When going over the applications, we keep our brother in mind and try to pick someone that we think he would want to have it.”
Click here to view a video of the virtual ceremony. The scholarships and their recipients are:
Chester High School/GMUHS Alumni Association
Cailyn Williams & Madison Wilson
Masonic Olive Branch Lodge #64
Tierra MacLean & Jacquelyn Parker-Jennings
Order of the Eastern Star – Edith Start Memorial
Cailyn Williams
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #67
Meekah Hance & Jacquelyn Parker-Jennings
Ludlow Rotary Club
Magali Stowell-Alemán
Jay Hart Memorial
Jacob Thomas & Rileigh Thomas
Penny Woodell Memorial
Olivia Bernier & Madison Wilson
Chester Rotary Club
Magali Stowell-Alemán, Zoe Svec, Rileigh Thomas, Madison Wilson, Angelea Wunderle
Andy & Heidi Ladd Scholarship
Ozzie Jewett
Two Rivers East Education Association
Madison Wilson
Wes Johnson Scholarship
Rileigh Thomas
Springfield Garden Club Scholarship
Olivia Bernier & Laurel King
St. Charles Council #753 of the Knights of Columbus
Jacquelyn Parker-Jennings
Henry Haber Memorial Scholarship
James Anderson & Madison Wilson
GMUHS Booster Club Scholarship
Kameron Cummings & Meekah Hance
Chester Snowmobile Club
Jacquelyn Parker-Jennings, Magali Stowell-Alemán
John & Mary Noor Scholarship
Angelae Wunderle
Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award
Meekah Hance
Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship
Chase Rawson
Edwards & Douglas Scholarship
Gary Gaudet, Tierra MacLean, Angelae Wunderle
Charitable Foundation Bryant Chucking Grinder Company
Zoe Svec
Mack Molding Good Student Scholarship
Kameron Cummings
Vermont Scholar Award
Laurel King, Rileigh Thomas
Vermont Honor Scholarship
Zoe Svec
Frank M. & Olive F. Gilman Foundation
Alexander Beshay, Ozzie Jewett, Tierra MacLean
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.