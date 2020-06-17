College News

Vermont Technical College, located in Randolph Center, congratulates the following students who graduated after the spring 2020 semester.

Stephanie Currie of Springfield;

Olivia Dostal of Chester;

Steven Goodell of North Springfield;

John Holleran of Chester;

Autumn Keefe of Springfield; and



Megan Peters of Chester

Vermont Tech also announces that Morgan Stevens of Grafton has achieved President’s List honors in the Bachelor of Science in Business Technology and Management of Business Technology & Management program. To make the President’s List students must maintain a 4.0 or higher average for the semester while being enrolled in at least 12 letter-graded credit hours.

Vermont Tech also congratulates the following students for achieving Dean’s List Honors for the spring semester of 2020. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Stephanie Currie of Springfield;

Levi Wetherald of Weston;

Michael Gurney of Springfield; and

Caleb White of Chester



Christian Kennedy of South Londonderry graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Colorado College, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Becker College of Worcester, Mass., announces that Jessica Selmer of North Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Selmer is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Veterinary Science, Veterinary Technology Concentration. The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete or withdrawal/failing grades.