College News

Vermont Technical College, located in Randolph Center, congratulates the following students who graduated after the spring 2020 semester.
- Stephanie Currie of Springfield;
- Olivia Dostal of Chester;
- Steven Goodell of North Springfield;
- John Holleran of Chester;
- Autumn Keefe of Springfield; and
- Megan Peters of Chester
Vermont Tech also announces that Morgan Stevens of Grafton has achieved President’s List honors in the Bachelor of Science in Business Technology and Management of Business Technology & Management program. To make the President’s List students must maintain a 4.0 or higher average for the semester while being enrolled in at least 12 letter-graded credit hours.
Vermont Tech also congratulates the following students for achieving Dean’s List Honors for the spring semester of 2020. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
- Stephanie Currie of Springfield;
- Levi Wetherald of Weston;
- Michael Gurney of Springfield; and
- Caleb White of Chester
Christian Kennedy of South Londonderry graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Colorado College, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Becker College of Worcester, Mass., announces that Jessica Selmer of North Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Selmer is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Veterinary Science, Veterinary Technology Concentration. The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete or withdrawal/failing grades.
Castleton University located in Castleton congratulates the May 2020 graduates. The following students recently graduated from Castleton University and were recognized on May 16.
- Heidi Eglintine of Springfield;
- Alison Josselyn of Londonderry;
- Alden Livingston of Ludlow;
- Rosalie McNamara of Chester;
- Kaitlin Wells of Cavendish;
- Reilly Knipes of Andover;
- Brittany Pellerin of South Londonderry; and
- Cassidy Yrsha of Londonderry
The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
- Emily Benson of Springfield;
- Alison Josselyn of Londonderry;
- Alden Livingston of Ludlow;
- Brittany Pellerin of South Londonderry;
- Scarlett Pugliese of South Londonderry;
- Breanna Stilwell of Springfield; and
- Kaitlin Wells of Cavendish
The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.
- Sarah Baitz of Ludlow;
- Matthew Barbo of South Londonderry;
- Emery Benoit of Cavendish;
- Cassandra Howe of Springfield;
- Olson Humphrey of Londonderry;
- Reilly Knipes of Andover;
- Erika Knockenhauer of Chester;
- Rosalie McNamara of Chester; and
- Alyssa Shaw of Ludlow
Castleton student Reilly Knipes of Baltimore was recently awarded the SGA Nursing/Medical Service Award for the 2019-2020 academic year. This award is given annually to any member of the Castleton Nursing program who has stepped into the line of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic.
